KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his deep concern over the powerful earthquake that struck central Myanmar and northern Thailand, resulting in tragic loss of life and severe destruction in Mandalay, Bangkok and nearby regions.

In his Facebook post, Anwar said the reports of collapsed buildings, trapped civilians and mounting casualties were deeply distressing.

“We are also closely monitoring developments in China’s southern Yunnan, where tremors have been felt and structural damage reported,” he said yesterday.

“On behalf of Malaysia, I extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones, and our prayers go to those injured and displaced,” he added.

The prime minister said Malaysia stands in unwavering solidarity with its neighbours and fellow ASEAN member states.

At the same time, he said Malaysia also acknowledged the state of emergency declared by the authorities in Myanmar and the designation of Bangkok as a disaster-stricken area by the Thai government.

“Malaysia is ready to extend assistance and support humanitarian efforts as needed. In this time of shared grief and resilience, may recovery be swift, and may the strength of our regional bonds bring hope and healing,” he said.

According to media reports, a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Minutes later, a 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area.

Tremors from both quakes were reportedly felt in Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.

In Myanmar, local media reported that a state of emergency has been declared in the regions of Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Eastern Shan State, and the capital Naypyidaw, as authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage.

In Thailand, reports indicate that key transit systems-including the MRT, BTS, and Airport Rail Link in Bangkok-have been suspended following the tremors.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has declared a state of emergency in Bangkok as damage assessments are ongoing. — Bernama