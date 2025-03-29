KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A glass water slide at a popular theme park in Section 7, Shah Alam has yet to receive approval to operate.

According to Kosmo! Online, Shah Alam Mayor Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim said the building plans had been submitted to the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and would be discussed at a One Stop Centre (OSC) meeting in early April.

“We will conduct a technical review, and until it receives planning permission, the ride cannot operate,” he was quoted as saying during an iftar event last night.

He added that after obtaining OSC approval, a further month would be needed for inspections by relevant agencies.

“If there are any non-compliance issues, the management must make improvements before operations can begin.

“If everything goes smoothly and meets the requirements, only then can it open,” he added.

On January 29, a woman was injured after being struck by an inflatable tube that fell from the glass water slide at the theme park.

Following the incident, Shah Alam district police chief assistant commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed on January 31 that a probe had been launched into the incident.

He said the probe was being carried out under Section 6 of the Selangor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 1995 for operating without a licence, which is punishable by a maximum RM25,000 fine or up to three years in prison, if convicted.

Iqbal added that the case is also being probed under Section 337 of the Penal Code for causing hurt by an act which endangers the life or personal safety of others, which can be punished by up to six months in prison or a maximum RM1,000 fine, upon conviction.

He also revealed that the theme park had been previously fined by MBSA in November last year for constructing the park without the necessary written approval.