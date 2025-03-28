KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Individuals or companies undergoing Mobile Truck Services (MTS) and Mobile Van Services (MVS) at Puspakom Sdn Bhd will have to fork out up to 20 per cent more for service charges from next month.

In a statement today, Puspakom said the increment is necessary to align its service charges with the current cost structure.

The current MTS charge of RM3,000 for the first 50km per day will be revised to RM3,300, while the present MVS charge of RM100 for the first 50km per unit will rise by 20 per cent to RM120.

According to Puspakom, this adjustment ensures it can continue to provide efficient, reliable, and safe services that meet customer expectations.

Its chief executive officer Mahmood Razak Bahman explained that the rate adjustments were made after a thorough study to ensure the sustainability of Puspakom’s Mobile Services for the benefit of customers.

“The change is in line with the increase in the operational costs of our Mobile Services. However, the vehicle inspection fee remains unchanged,” he said.

Puspakom’s MTS provides inspection services to companies with large fleets such as commercial vehicle operators, freight forwarding companies, driving schools, and vehicle dealers.

Its MVS offer inspections for private vehicles including transfer of ownership, expired road tax, and registration of imported vehicles.

Both services provide convenience to customers by allowing inspections at their preferred locations without the need to visit Puspakom branches.

Puspakom added the last review of service charges was conducted in 2007, despite annual increases in the Consumer Price Index. — The Borneo Post