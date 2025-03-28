BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has distributed 28,000 fresh chickens to congregants of 28 mosques across the Permatang Pauh parliamentary constituency.

Anwar’s special officer in Penang, Zainal Abidin Saad, said that 56 tons of chickens were distributed free of charge last Friday and today to residents in three state constituencies within the Permatang Pauh parliamentary constituency: Permatang Pasir, Penanti, and Seberang Jaya.

“Last Friday, the contribution was distributed to 14 mosques, totalling 14,000 chickens. The distribution continued today with the same amount, with each recipient receiving one chicken.

“This is a personal contribution from the prime minister to assist the people, especially with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. It also reflects his concern for the people. It seems that many are excited to receive the fresh chickens from PMX (Anwar),” he told Bernama during the distribution programme at Masjid Jamek Kampung Mengkuang today.

A total of 1,000 chickens were distributed to the public who were seen forming long queues despite the rain. The distribution was completed within an hour.

A housewife from Kampung Mengkuang, Siti Halijah Mohd Nordin, 42, thanked Anwar for the donation and said she would prepare an additional Hari Raya dish using the chicken.

A Friday prayer congregant, Muhammad Zuhairi Abu Kasim, 35, said he was excited to line up with the crowd to receive a fresh chicken from the Prime Minister.

“Alhamdulillah, everyone received a chicken today...This is the first time I’ve received a free chicken from the prime minister, so we plan to prepare something special — chicken rendang — this Sunday,” he added. — Bernama



