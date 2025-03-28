KOTA KINABALU, March 28 — Goods service vehicles will be restricted on the roads two days before and after Hari Raya Aidilfitri to reduce accident risks and ease traffic flow.

Sabah Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Harris Ali announced this after launching the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Special Operation and Express Bus Inspection at the North Bus Terminal, Inanam, yesterday.

He disclosed that Sabah JPJ issued 946 traffic summonses during the three-day Hari Raya Aidilfitri Special Operation (OPS HRA) held from March 24 to 26.

A total of 5,481 vehicles were inspected during the operation, with 467 facing action for various offences.

“The highest recorded offences were expired Motor Vehicle Licenses (LKM) with 238 cases, followed by drivers without a Competent Driving Licence (CDL) (211 cases), and 105 cases involving vehicles without insurance coverage.

“Additionally, JPJ issued 45 summonses to road users for not wearing helmets or seatbelts, and 15 summonses for using mobile phones while driving,” he said.

The operation aims to ensure smooth traffic flow, reduce accident rates and enhance road safety during the festive season.

According to Harris, JPJ officers from the Automotive Engineering Division and Motor Vehicle Inspectors will conduct daily inspections at three major terminals in Sabah — Inanam, Tawau, and Sandakan.

“They will inspect express buses to ensure all vehicles comply with regulations and safety standards before being allowed to operate.

“OPS HRA is coordinated according to the bus schedules at each terminal to ensure passenger and road user safety,” he added. — The Borneo Post





