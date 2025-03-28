KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — A woman and her 29-year-old son pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of child abuse involving two boys who were placed under their care.

The woman, aged 65, and her son were charged with abusing the two boys, who are brothers, with the younger one aged six years and the other, eight years and six months, at a house in Sentul here, between January and March this year.

They were charged under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code and if convicted, face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 20 years or both.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar allowed the two accused bail of RM7,000 with one surety each and also ordered them to not disturb the victims and witnesses, report to the nearest police station once a month and surrender their passports to the court.

The court set April 24 for mention.

Earlier, lawyer Ridzuan Sihat, representing both accused, when applying for a low bail, said the woman is the victims’ grandmother while the second accused, is her youngest child .

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Faizah Khalilah Zaberi. — Bernama