PUTRAJAYA, March 27 — The umrah travel company Hejira Travel & Tours Holding Sdn Bhd has had its licence suspended from February 28 to August 31, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

The ministry said that during the suspension period, Hejira Travel & Tours Holding Sdn Bhd must fulfil all previously booked or paid-for trips, and refrain from conducting new transactions, including advertising package sales.

The company has also been directed to promptly return payments and documents belonging to umrah prospective pilgrims who choose to cancel their bookings.

“Motac takes any violation of legal provisions by licensed tourism enterprises seriously, to protect the welfare and interests of Madani Malaysians,” the ministry said, in a statement.

On January 14, it was reported that Hejira Travel & Tours Holding Sdn Bhd had failed to fly more than 300 umrah pilgrims to the Holy Land.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Motac announced that the licence of Borneovac Travel Sdn Bhd has been revoked, under Section 8 of the Tourism Industry Act 1992, effective February 28.

Previously, media reported that the company was operating fishing packages using speedboats, which illegally entered Philippine waters on September 1, 2024, resulting in the detention of 15 individuals, including Malaysians and Chinese nationals, by local authorities. — Bernama