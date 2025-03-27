KOTA KINABALU, March 27 — The 100-megawatt (MW) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developed by Sabah Electricity is expected to begin operations in July this year.

Sabah Electricity Chief Executive Officer Ir. Ts. Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said the project — which began construction in September 2024 — is the largest of its kind in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

“The Lahad Datu-based project will enhance the potential for renewable energy generation, especially solar power,” he said during a media briefing after paying a courtesy visit to Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman at Istana Sri Kinabalu yesterday.

“With this battery system, we can stabilise electricity supply for users in East Coast of Sabah, where power shortages have been a recurring issue,” he added.

Yaakob also presented a RM3.85 million business zakat from Sabah Electricity’s 2023 profits to the Zakat and Fitrah Division of the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS).

He also advised the public to exercise caution with home wiring, especially during Ramadan, when electrical short circuits often cause fires.

“Always engage licensed contractors for electrical work,” he urged.

Earlier, Tun Musa witnessed the Sabah Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO) and its subsidiaries hand over a RM300,000 business zakat for 2024 to MUIS. It was received by MUIS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Yahya Hussin.

SEDCO Chairman Datuk Rubin Balang stated that the contribution reflects the corporation’s commitment to socio-economic development and supporting underprivileged communities. — The Borneo Post