KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Independent preacher Zamri Vinoth has been taken into custody following a Facebook post that allegedly posed a threat to public order.

It is understood that nearly 900 police reports were lodged over his Facebook remarks on the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in Kuala Lumpur.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the arrest to Free Malaysia Today tonight.

Currently held at the Padang Besar police headquarters in Perlis, Zamri is set to appear in the Kangar court for a remand hearing in the morning.

His detention follows a complaint lodged at the Dang Wangi police headquarters, accusing him of sedition and defaming the Hindu faith.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has secured data from Zamri’s Facebook account, and a Vivo mobile phone has been confiscated as part of the investigation,” Razarudin was quoted as saying.

Authorities are probing the matter under the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which addresses the misuse of network services.

Earlier this month, police confirmed that they had submitted their findings on Zamri’s case to the Attorney General’s Chambers.