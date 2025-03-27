KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today reminded Muslims the “victory” achieved over of a planned mosque on the site of a Hindu temple here along Jalan Munshi Abdullah is not one borne out of arrogance.

Instead, Anwar said the “victory” was only achievable through Muslims’ willingness to display the wisdom, strength and nobleness of Islam.

“This victory, as I remind my fellow Muslims, is not borne of sheer arrogance but our willingness to display wisdom and strength of Islam.

“To me, that is the true falah (victory), it is a victory when we can set a good example by displaying compassion, fairness and not hatred and being spiteful,” he said in his speech during the Masjid Madani groundbreaking ceremony at Jalan Munshi Abdullah here.

MORE TO COME