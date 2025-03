KOTA BARU, March 27 — Ferry and boat services between Malaysia and Thailand will not operate on the first day of Syawal, Monday (March 31), in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The Kelantan Immigration Department, in a statement today, said the service would resume on Tuesday (April 1) from 8am to 5pm.

“The public is advised to use alternative routes, such as the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex (ICQS) and and Bukit Bunga ICQS,” it said. — Bernama