KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Ministry of Education explained today that it will provide each student with two Jalur Gemilang badges free of charge for the 2025/2026 school session.

It said the initiative applies to all government schools, government-aided schools, Matriculation Colleges, and Teacher Education Institutes in Malaysia — aiming to instil patriotism and a love for the nation among students and educators.

“This initiative aligns with the role of educational institutions in fostering national pride and nurturing patriotism among the younger generation,” it said in a statement here.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported that effective April 21, all students in educational institutions under the Education Ministry must wear a national flag badge on their uniforms.

In a circular released by the ministry, Education Director-General Datuk Azman Adnan said the guideline for wearing a national flag badge on student uniform was approved by the Cabinet on February 14, 2025.

According to the guideline, students are required to wear a national flag badge, measuring 5cm in length and 2.5cm in width, on the right side of their uniform, parallel to their name tags.

Students cannot alter the size, shape, colour, or position of the badge on their uniforms and must replace any worn-out or faded badges with new ones.

They are also not allowed to embellish the national flag badge with other accessories.

Besides formal school uniforms, students are also required to have the national flag badge on their sports attire, traditional attire such as batik and baju Melayu, uniformed bodies outfits, and vocational college corporate shirts.

The guidelines also require state and district education offices to conduct awareness programmes on national values in schools, besides monitoring the implementation of the directive.





