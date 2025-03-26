KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Effective April 21, all students in educational institutions under the Education Ministry must wear a national flag badge on their uniforms.

In a circular released by the ministry today, Education director-general Datuk Azman Adnan said the guideline for wearing a national flag badge on student uniform was approved by the Cabinet on February 14, 2025.

The new directive applies to all government schools, government-aided schools, matriculation colleges and Institutes of Teacher Education (IPG).

The ministry also encouraged other educational institutions to adopt the practice.

It said the initiative aims to inculcate love and pride for the country, as well as promote unity, discipline and responsibility among students.

According to the guideline, students are required to wear a national flag badge, measuring 5cm in length and 2.5cm in width, on the right side of their uniform, parallel to their name tags.

Students cannot alter the size, shape, colour or position of the badge on their uniforms and must replace any worn-out or faded badges with new ones.

They are also not allowed to embellish the national flag badge with other accessories.

Besides formal school uniforms, students are also required to have the national flag badge on their sports attire, traditional attire such as batik and baju Melayu, extracurricular attire (pakaian unit beruniform), and vocational college corporate shirts.

The guidelines also requires state and district education offices to conduct awareness programmes on national values in schools besides monitoring the implementation of the directive.