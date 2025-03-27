JOHOR BARU, March 27 — A 20-year-old former female factory operator pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of sexually abusing a teenage girl since last year.

The accused Nur Farisha Syahaniey Muhamad Shukur admitted to both charges after it was read out by a court interpreter before Judge Thalha Bachok @ Embok Mok.

Based on the charge sheets, the accused was charged with committing the act for sexual gratification against the victim, a 13-year-old girl, at the time of the incident last year and in February this year at a house in Jalan 2/1, Taman PGPF, Felda Sungai Sibol in Kulai.

Both charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Fadilah Johanuddin initially did not propose any bail as the offences under the Act are non-bailable. However, she requested a bail of RM20,000 for each of the charges when asked by the court.

Nur Farisha Syahaniey, who was unrepresented, requested for a lower bail amount, saying that she has to help her mother take care of her younger siblings who are still in school.

Thalha Bachok the allowed bail at RM11,000 with one surety for each of the two charges and told the accused not to harass or interfere with the victim and prosecution witnesses.

The judge also ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station every month and to surrender her international passport to the court.

The court fixed the case on April 28 for mention and decision.