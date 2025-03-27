SHAH ALAM, March 27 — The West Coast Expressway (WCE) has recorded increased traffic volume since Monday (March 24), with the latest expectations being that over 170,000 vehicles will use the expressway daily throughout the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

WCE chief executive officer Lyndon Alfred Felix expects traffic volume to surge from today until March 30, before spiking again on April 5 and 6.

He said that in preparation for the traffic rush, they have increased the number of patrol teams to ensure smooth traffic flow and provide immediate assistance in case of emergencies.

“Several main locations, such as the Sungai Nyior Rest and Service (R&R) areas and lay-bys along the expressway, are fully operational now for the convenience of road users.

“We want to encourage all highway users to take precautions and be considerate when driving during this busy period,” he said in a statement today.

Lyndon also advised highway users to plan their journey and avoid travelling during peak periods, particularly the day before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, as well as to take a break at the lay-bys and R&Rs if they are tired.

“For those using electric vehicles (EV), charging facilities are also provided at several WCE rest areas, including SAE, Assam Jawa, Trong and Taiping Selatan,” he said. — Bernama