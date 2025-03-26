KUALA TERENGGANU, March 26 — The Terengganu government has announced that Sunday (March 30) will be an occasional holiday in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The state government has agreed to designate Sunday, March 30, an occasional holiday or public holiday in celebration of Aidilfitri 1446 Hijrah.

“Make the most of this time to be with your loved ones. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said in a statement on his Facebook page last night.

Media reports earlier indicated that the state government had considered granting an additional holiday on March 30 for the Aidilfitri celebration. — Bernama