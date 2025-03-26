KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The RM100 million defamation lawsuit filed by property developer Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd against former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad over the agency’s land dispute was settled in the High Court yesterday.

The consent judgment for the settlement was recorded before Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir after Shahrir and Synergy Promenade co-owner Datuk Abdul Rahman Soltan agreed to issue a joint statement. No order as to costs was made.

In the joint statement, Shahrir affirmed that he had no intention of undermining the professional integrity, conduct, or honesty of Synergy Promenade and its directors in relation to the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City project.

“Furthermore, I acknowledge and confirm that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) dated Jan 15, 2018, is valid, legally binding, and unaffected by any factors that could render it void.

“I also acknowledge and confirm that the transactions involving the transfer of Felda land under the sale and purchase agreement, power of attorney and subsequent retransfer to Felda under the MoU were conducted transparently, lawfully and unaffected by any factors that could render them void,” said Shahrir.

Meanwhile, Synergy Promenade’s lawyer, Amrit Pal Singh, confirmed the settlement when contacted by Bernama and said the company had withdrawn its lawsuit against Shahrir and Felda.

“However, the defamation suit filed by Synergy Promenade against New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd (NSTP) is still proceeding,” he added.

On June 4, 2018, Synergy Promenade filed a lawsuit against Shahrir, who was then the chairman of Felda, over alleged defamatory statements made between December 2017 and March 2018.

These statements were published across various media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and multiple news portals.

The company claimed that the statements had tarnished its reputation and caused it to lose ongoing projects.

It sought an injunction to prevent the defendant from republishing the statements, along with RM100 million in damages, interest, costs, and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court. — Bernama