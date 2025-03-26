KOTA KINABALU, March 26 — The Sabah state government has approved a special financial assistance of RM1,000 for all state civil servants in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Kaamatan festival.

Finance minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun issued a statement saying the payout consists of RM500 for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and RM500 for the Kaamatan festival which is celebrated in May to be paid out in two phases.

“This decision was agreed upon during the Sabah state Cabinet meeting today, and payments will be made before the celebrations of Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Kaamatan festival,” he said.

He said the move was part of the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of state civil servants while expressing appreciation for their contributions.

“The state government also extends its gratitude to all civil servants and hopes that this special assistance will serve as motivation to continue striving for excellence in delivering quality services to the people,” he said.