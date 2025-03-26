PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — Prices of essential items in the country remain under control with only few days left for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Fahmi said Putrajaya also noted an uptick in the local white rice supply and the drop in prices of eggs in several parts of the country.

“The Cabinet meeting started today with the Prime Minister congratulating the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) as well as the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) for successfully managing matters related to prices of essential items.

“Local white rice supply has also reached to various locations and KPKM is currently also working to identify locations that have yet to receive the item.

“In fact, some ministers also said the price of eggs have also dropped in some locations. This is a positive development,” he said at a weekly press conference at his ministry here.

Fahmi also urged consumers to use the Price Catcher app, developed by KPDN, to compare prices of essential items and purchase from premises that sell them at reasonable prices.

On a related development, Fahmi said the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) programme will be expanded to benefit 5.4 million recipients, starting April 1.

Eligible recipients will receive a total aid of RM2,100 throughout 2025, which will be credited monthly to their respective MyKad to buy basic food items, hygiene products, medicines, and school supplies.