KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Australia and Malaysia commemorated the 80th anniversary of Operation Semut with a ceremony in Bario, Sarawak on Tuesday (March 25), honouring the enduring defence partnership between the two nations.

Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Danielle Heinecke said the event “offers an opportunity to reflect on the past, present and future of our defence partnership as we continue to support Malaysia and our shared interest in a region that is open, stable and prosperous.”

A statement by the High Commission meanwhile said Malaysia and Australia’s deep and unique defence partnership began when Australia’s Z Special Unit parachuted into Bario to unite with local communities at the end of World War II.

“Thanks to their efforts, our partnership has endured, with mutual respect and strong community links between our two nations,” it said.

Eight decades later, Australia is honoured to participate in the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s re-enactment of Australia’s Z Special Unit parachute jump as part of a Commemorative Ceremony.

“This is a testament to the enduring friendship between our two nations, following in the footsteps of generations of sailors, soldiers and aviators who have lived, trained and fought together,” it said. — Bernama