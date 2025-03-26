KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 – The Archbishop of Kuala Lumpur today met with the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (Mapim) representatives, expressing his gratitude for their prayers and well wishes for Pope Francis’ recovery.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur said the meeting took place at Archbishop Julian Leow Beng Kim’s residence in Bukit Nanas.

“We appreciate your prayers for Pope Francis. We need to pray more for peace, as violence is never the answer.

“We put politics aside and support life, focusing on what is common and what unites us,” Leow said.

Mapim had earlier sent a letter offering prayers for the Pope’s health following his recent hospitalisation and thanking him for his support of the Palestinian people.

During the gathering, Leow also presented copies of The Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, also known as the Abu Dhabi Declaration, to his guests.

The document, signed in 2019 by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, promotes interfaith harmony and cooperation.

Both parties acknowledged the significance of unity, particularly during challenging times, reaffirming their commitment to mutual respect and collaboration

Ahmad Awang, the chairman of the Malaysian Ulama Association, highlighted that the ongoing strife in the Middle East is not rooted in religious differences but in political and other factors.

Leow and the Mapim representatives also stressed the need for people of faith to work together in promoting peace and harmony, both in Malaysia and globally.

Pope Francis left Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Sunday following a five-week stay to be treated for pneumonia, making his first public appearance.

Francis, 88, went to hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that became the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.