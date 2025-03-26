PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — The Task Force on Sick and Abandoned Private Housing Projects (TFST) has revived 89 private housing projects with a combined gross development value (GDV) of RM6.48 billion in the first two months of this year.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said 82 of the sick projects have obtained their Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC), while seven have resumed smooth progress.

“None of the abandoned private housing projects have been removed from the list so far.

“However, a significant number of projects under the Budget 2023 initiative are expected to secure their Certificate of Fitness for Occupation (CFO) or CCC this year, covering 13 projects,” she said in a statement today.

In February 2025, TFST identified and monitored 230 delayed private housing projects, 347 sick projects and 116 abandoned projects.

“The delayed, sick and abandoned private housing projects collectively represent a GDV of RM107.04 billion,” she noted.

She added that the ministry will continue to closely monitor the recovery of these projects through the National Housing Department, given that the initiative has received approval from the Ministry of Finance.

“KPKT remains committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to address the issue of sick and abandoned projects nationwide, ensuring the success of our key agenda for the well-being of affected homebuyers,” she said.