KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 – Former Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Sasikala Devi Subramaniam, was recognised for her contributions to law enforcement at an International Women’s Day event hosted by Varnam Malaysia in collaboration with the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Co-operative Development and Yayasan Bank Rakyat.

The event, held at the Shangri-La Hotel on Sunday, centred on this year’s theme, Invest in Women: Accelerate Action. It aimed to highlight women's resilience and achievements while advocating for greater gender equality.

Sasikala received the SHEro Leadership Icon Award in recognition of her role in shaping law enforcement and public safety.

During the forum, she shared her experiences of rising through the ranks in a male-dominated force, reflecting on the challenges she faced and the resilience required to break barriers.

Head of Varnam Malaysia, Sumitra Venugopal gave the welcome speech at the event.

She was among several outstanding women honoured, including entrepreneur Vigneswari Naraja, known as Vyna, who received the SHEro Entrepreneurship Icon Award for her success in the baking and culinary industry, and actress Sangeetha Krishnasamy, who was named SHEro Cinematic Icon for her contributions to film and television.

A panel discussion featuring women leaders such as Sasikala, businesswoman Datin Sri Shaila V, lawyer Kokila Vaani, and academic Thyivya Kalaiselvan offered insights into their journeys, challenges, and triumphs.

Datuk Anbumani Balan, Senior Private Secretary to the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Co-operative Development, officiated the event.

He highlighted the ministry’s commitment to empowering Indian women through economic participation and entrepreneurship support.

Now in its third year, Varnam Malaysia’s International Women’s Day celebration continues to serve as a platform for recognising and uplifting women in various fields.

Varnam Malaysia is a leading digital media platform dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of the Indian community in Malaysia.

Committed to empowering and celebrating Indian women, the platform has become a key advocate for recognising their contributions across various sectors, from entrepreneurship to the arts.

Since its inception, Varnam Malaysia has worked to provide a space where Indian women can share their achievements, challenges, and aspirations.