KOTA BARU, March 26 – Express bus operator Konsortium E-Mutiara Bhd has reportedly suspended one of its drivers for reckless driving along Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang.

Harian Metro cited its chairman, Che Ibrahim Che Ismail, saying action was taken immediately against the driver, who is in his 40s, after a video of the incident went viral.

“The driver has been with our company for over a year, and we acted swiftly despite his plea, citing impatience as the reason for his reckless driving,” he reportedly said.

Che Ibrahim said the firm will decide on further action based on its investigation,

It also said it has contacted the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to request the suspension or revocation of licences for stubborn drivers.

“This action serves as a lesson to other drivers to ensure they drive responsibly,” he added.

He said the driver had already attended a daily briefing before the bus departed, during which all drivers were reminded to drive carefully.

“We always emphasise the importance of cautious and responsible driving because we are transporting many passengers,” he said.

Earlier, a video circulated on social media showing an E-Mutiara express bus overtaking multiple vehicles dangerously on a double-lined road.