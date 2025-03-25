SEBERANG PERAI, March 25 — Penang must find multipronged solutions, including housing and salary adjustments, to retain local talent, said Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

Liew noted that Singapore’s higher salaries attract local talents, making it difficult for Penang industries to compete.

“We have to consider other factors that can compel them to stay... if the industry can pay 50 per cent of what Singapore offers, they will want to work here,” he said after an event at Greatech Batu Kawan here.

Liew said many of Penang’s Universiti Sains Malaysia graduates begin their careers in Singapore, with others following suit after a few years.

“If we can retain them for 10 years, it’s easier to keep them than to bring them back from overseas,” he said.

He suggested that local companies paying two-thirds of Singaporean salaries could help keep talents in Penang.

The launching ceremony of the united local synergy programme between Greatech Mechatronics, Aurelius Technologies, Coraza Systems, Berjayapak, Swift Bridge Technologies, Prodelcon and Eng Teknologi. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Living costs and accommodation, he added, are also crucial factors in retaining local engineers.

“There should be conversations between the tech sector and developers to build housing in Penang for engineers,” he said.

Speaking at the event, he urged Malaysia, especially Penang, to build on its strengths and offer more to the world.

Under the united local synergy programme, seven companies, including Greatech Mechatronics and Aurelius Technologies, signed agreements to form an alliance.

Greatech Mechatronics CEO Datuk Seri Tan Eng Kee said uniting SMEs allows them to pool expertise and expand globally.

He said the programme will enable Malaysian companies to develop locally designed products for the global market, drive growth for participating firms, and expand to include more local companies over time.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he hopes the initiative will enhance industrial excellence.