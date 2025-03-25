KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The mixed public perceptions, particularly on social media, regarding the credibility of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in handling high-profile cases remains a significant challenge for the entire police force in improving its service delivery.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that despite frequent viral criticisms and baseless accusations, the public continues to place their trust and high expectations in the police force to ensure the country’s well-being.

“With a strength of over 134,000 personnel, my leadership team and I hope that the public will also play their role in strengthening the service delivery and upholding the integrity of the police force through the Public Complaints Management System.”

Razarudin made these remarks in his opening speech at the 218th Police Day Celebration graced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Police Training Centre here today.

Present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Razarudin highlighted that last year, the police force was bombarded with mixed perceptions from the public following several high-profile cases that shocked the nation, including the arrest of an Israeli man with six firearms and 200 rounds of ammunition, as well as the bloody attack on the Ulu Tiram Police Station in Johor, which claimed the lives of two police officers.

He said other incidents are the intrusion at the Datuk Keramat Police Station in Penang as well as the uncovering of the religious exploitation case and the rescue of children and women who were victims of abuse and exploitation by Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISB).

In efforts to prevent crime and reduce the negative public perception surrounding national security issues, Razarudin emphasised the need to strengthen the relationship between the police and the community in line with the theme ‘The Police and the Community Are Inseparable’ in maintaining the police-friendly and shared responsibility culture.

“PDRM has also enhanced collaboration and engagement with various parties, including ministries, government agencies, local authorities, as well as private and international sectors.

“This initiative is not only limited to PDRM’s core business but also aims to empower professionalism, efficiency, and human resource capabilities within the force,” he said.

Meanwhile, Razarudin also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the RM11.33 billion allocation for the police force under the 2025 Budget, as well as the RM30 million operational budget received for the maintenance of facilities.

A total of 18 construction projects for district police headquarters, police stations, quarters, and other facilities have also been approved, with a financial implication exceeding RM2.3 billion under the Fifth Rolling Plan (RP5) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for the year 2025.

This is the highest number of approved projects compared to previous years, he added. — Bernama