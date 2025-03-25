KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 – The Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple will be moved around 50 metres away after it has agreed to a relocation, Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa reportedly said today.

Free Malaysia Today quoted her saying the site will around 4,000 sq ft in size.

“This site is part of Lot PT 95, Section 40, Mukim Bandar Kuala Lumpur, and the development on the new site will be subject to applicable conditions,” she reportedly said at a press conference.

Dr Zaliha also confirmed that the temple would continue operating until the relocation process officially begins.

Earlier, temple committee secretary Karthik Gunaseelan was reported saying the relocation was agreed after a meeting yesterday.

The temple official said a meeting will be held today to decide the technical aspects of the relocation, with an official announced to be made after.

The century-old temple is at the centre of a controversy stemming from an announcement that it would be relocated from its present site to make way for a mosque.

The land it is occupying was sold by DBKL to Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd in 2014, reportedly without the knowledge of the temple committee.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he would attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque this Thursday and that the new mosque was needed in the area.