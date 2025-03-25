SABAK BERNAM, March 25 – The police said today they have recorded statements from four individuals following the discovery of a dead infant’s body in a toilet bowl at a petrol station in Sungai Haji Dorani two days ago.

Sabak Bernam District Police Chief, Supt Md Yusof Ahmad, was quoted saying the individuals were questioned to assist in the investigation.

“So far, four people have given their statements, and there are no other witnesses. No arrests have been made yet, and the police are working to track down the female suspect,” he reportedly told Utusan Malaysia.

“Any new developments will be shared with the media,” he added.

On Sunday, Sabak Bernam police confirmed that they received a report of the incident at 12pm after the infant — whose gender and ethnicity could not be determined — was found inside the toilet bowl 45 minutes earlier.

Md Yusof added that initial investigations found that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage had captured two individuals suspected of being involved in the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code, which handles concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body.

The offence carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine, or both, if convicted.