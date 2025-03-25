SHAH ALAM, March 25 — A company manager lost RM2.08 million after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme promoted on Facebook.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the 52-year-old local man joined the scheme in August last year after being added to a WhatsApp group managed by an individual named Charles.



Upon instruction, the victim transferred funds through nine separate transactions to different bank accounts, he noted.“The victim realised he had been scammed when he was repeatedly asked to make additional payments to withdraw his supposed profits,” Hussein said in a statement today.He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and urged the public to be cautious of social media investment offers promising unrealistic returns. — Bernama