PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — The Ministry of Communications today announced a one-time RAHMAH incentive rebate for more than 127,000 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel in conjunction with the 218th Police Day celebration.

In a statement, the ministry said the initiative is in collaboration with telecommunications providers and is available to both uniformed and civilian police personnel.

The rebate is supported by CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM Tech, YTL Communications, Tune Talk, redONE, and XOX Com.

Detailing the incentive, the ministry explained that PDRM personnel who subscribe to postpaid plans will receive a rebate equivalent to one month’s bill payment, which will be applied in either April, May, or June, depending on their billing cycle.

“Those on prepaid plans will receive a one-time top-up of at least RM30, with the rebate distribution method varying by service provider,” the statement read.

The ministry stated that the incentive aligns with the MADANI government’s commitment to recognising and appreciating the sacrifices of PDRM personnel in ensuring public well-being and national security.

Further details on the incentive will be announced by the respective telco providers.

PDRM personnel are encouraged to visit the Ministry of Communications’ website at https://www.komunikasi.gov.my/en/awam/faq to access the FAQ section for more information. — Bernama