KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 – Twelve activists said today that they will testify before the High Court here today, after suing the Malaysian government and the police over their arrest during a candlelight vigil on August 19, 2021.

The activists, then part of the #Lawan movement, said the lawsuit is based on five grounds: unlawful arrest, unwarranted assault and physical contact, violation of constitutional rights under Articles 5, 8, 9, and 10, breach of statutory duty, and misfeasance in public office.

“Democratic spaces must be protected. As guardians of public safety, the police should uphold the constitutional right of citizens to express their demands and grievances.

“Let what happened in the past stops there, and corrective action be taken moving forward,” they said in a joint statement here.

The activists are seeking a court declaration that the arrests were unlawful and that their constitutional rights were allegedly violated.

They argued that the vigil was peaceful and also served as a platform to call for better pandemic management and economic relief measures.

Following their detention, the activists claimed they were denied legal representation.

Police arrest candlelight vigil participants at the event organised by activist movement #Lawan in remembrance of Covid-19 victims at Dataran Merdeka on August 19, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

They alleged that they only learned after their release that lawyers had been waiting outside the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters but were not permitted to enter.

They asserted that this amounted to a violation of their rights and warned that if such actions go unchallenged, authorities could continue suppressing public dissent.

In August 2021, about 30 people were arrested during a candlelight vigil organised by activist movement #Lawan in remembrance of Covid-19 victims at Dataran Merdeka.

Dang Wangi Police ACP Chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya had then said they were investigated under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for gathering without notice, Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, and the Regulations for the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Ordinance (No. 2) 2021 (Assembly Control).

Dellhan added that compound notices were issued to those involved once their statements were recorded, with a fine of RM2,000 each.