KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) has proposed the establishment of a National Committee to tackle the illegal entry of e-waste into the country, its minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said today.

He said the committee would form part of a whole-of-nation approach to ensure the issue is resolved comprehensively.

“In addition, I have also signed an order yesterday to the Finance Ministry and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to transfer e-waste from the Second Schedule to the First Schedule of the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023, which will empower the Customs Department to enforce an absolute ban on e-waste products.

“This will provide the Customs Department with the authority to block the entry or allow e-waste containers from being unloaded from ships if they arrive at our country’s ports,” he said after visiting Port Klang to review the status of seized containers containing e-waste.

The visit followed findings by a ministry special task force urging improvements in governance and the effectiveness of environmental law enforcement.

Arthur reiterated that the Department of Environment (DOE) has not issued any approval for the import of e-waste or disposal of other scheduled waste, as Malaysia does not permit the importation of scheduled waste in line with the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal.

On his inspection today, he said 605 of the 818 containers at the port have been checked by the DOE so far.

Of that number, 503 containers are being investigated by the Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Team, while 213 containers have yet to be inspected.

“Following my visit, I have instructed the DOE together with related agencies to conduct a special joint operation against e-waste to settle the containers that have yet to be inspected so that the ministry can identify accurately the number of containers involved in e-waste smuggling,” he said.

He warned that stern action will be taken against any parties found to be involved, including shipping companies and agents who fail to comply with importation procedures. — Bernama