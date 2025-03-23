KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — A total of 6,957 traffic personnel will be on duty during Op Selamat 24 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri from March 29 to April 3.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that of the total, 871 are officers and 6,086 rank and file.

He said 25 hotspots and 46 blackspots on major highways nationwide have been identified, with continuous monitoring to be carried out to assist road users in case of vehicle breakdowns or emergencies.

“The JSPT has also identified 407 hotspots and 76 blackspots on federal, state and municipal roads nationwide to ensure that all motorists can travel safely and comfortably,” he told a press conference after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Op Selamat 24 Advocacy Programme here today.

He added that Op Selamat 24 would maintain its theme, ‘Rumah Selamat, Selamat Sampai Ke Destinasi.’

Mohd Yusri said that the enforcement-based campaign approach will be retained to educate road users to drive responsibly.

He also announced the implementation of Op Lancar from today until April 6 to ensure smooth traffic flow during the festive season.

He added that Op Lancar would see police monitor traffic congestion on highways and roads, with aerial support from the Royal Malaysia Police Air Operations Force due to the expected increase of vehicles.

“The JSPT will also conduct advocacy programmes and road safety awareness campaigns through community engagement events and public announcements via mass media,” he said.

He urged road users returning to their hometowns for Hari Raya Aidilfitri to follow traffic regulations and heed the instructions of on-duty traffic personnel.

“Drivers should also ensure their vehicles are in good and safe condition, in addition to getting sufficient rest before driving,” he added. — Bernama