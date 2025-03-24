KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — PKR deputy information chief 1 Datuk Seri R. Ramanan has announced his candidacy for the vice-presidency in the party's elections this May.

Ramanan, who is also the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, said the decision was made to further strengthen and empower PKR from the grassroots level to the central leadership.

"Before arriving at this decision to shoulder such an important mandate, I took the time to consult with party leaders, comrades and Keadilan members across the country.

"The spirit of struggle must align with the Malaysia MADANI concept, and I believe that together, we can do our best for the nation's future. Membujur lalu melintang patah. Reformasi!" he said in a statement today.

The Sungai Buloh MP said he had informed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president, of his decision beforehand.

Earlier, it was reported that five incumbents — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and Nurul Izzah Anwar — will defend their vice-president positions.

Additionally, PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also Communications Minister, had announced that he would be contesting for the vice-president post.

The PKR central leadership elections will be held on May 24. — Bernama