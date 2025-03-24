SHAH ALAM, March 24 — A 32-year-old auxiliary policeman has been arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, Selangor, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

The suspect, who was off-duty during the robbery, entered the shop around 5pm on Saturday, masked and hooded, and pointed a pistol at the employees, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was reported as saying by FMT.

“Three workers and a customer were present when the suspect grabbed seven trays of gold jewellery,” Hussein was quoted saying during a press conference today.

FMT reported that the suspect, who has been an auxiliary policeman for eight years, used a firearm from his workplace after accessing it with a known password.

“He took the pistol before the robbery, committed the crime, and then returned the firearm to the office before heading home to change for his shift,” Hussein reportedly said.

Before he could report for duty, police arrested the suspect near his home in Bukit Beruntung.

The stolen jewellery was found in his Proton Persona.

The suspect reportedly cited financial troubles, including nearly RM20,000 in debt, as his reason for committing the robbery, FMT reported.

Hussein also said the suspect’s family resides in Kelantan, and investigators believe he was planning to flee there before being apprehended.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days until March 29 to facilitate investigations.