KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Firm action taken by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to bring individuals involved in cases of religious insults to justice has been one of the key factors in reducing such cases this year.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said in the first three months of this year, 17 investigation papers involving religious insult cases were opened nationwide representing a decrease of 12 cases compared to the same period last year.

He added that close collaboration with MCMC was vital to this effort, as the agency is responsible for monitoring online content and taking swift action against sensitive materials, including issuing orders for removal or blocking.

“When cases of religious insults are reported, PDRM and MCMC collaborate to investigate individuals or parties suspected of involvement. MCMC also assists in identifying the source of such content and provides technical evidence.

“This aids in tracking down the perpetrators. Other measures include imposing fines, account closures, or legal actions deemed appropriate under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and other relevant laws,” he told Bernama today.

Razarudin stressed that openly insulting religions verbally, in writing, or through social media constitutes a serious offence under the Sedition Act 1948, the Penal Code, and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Among the applicable legal provisions is Section 298A of the Penal Code, which imposes a maximum imprisonment of five years on individuals who intentionally disturb public order by insulting or demeaning any religion.

“In addition to enforcement, awareness campaigns have also been launched to educate the public on the importance of respecting religious sensitivities and the negative impact of spreading content that offends religions on social media,” he said.

To ensure more effective enforcement, he pointed out that state religious authorities are also involved in investigations, especially in cases involving in cases of insults against Islam and this includes taking action under the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactments enforced at the state level.

Razarudin also advised the public not to share statements or materials that insult or demean other cultures or religious beliefs, as such actions may violate the law.

“Do not be easily influenced or believe in unverified content, especially concerning sensitive religious issues. Verify its authenticity first to prevent the spread of slander or content that could offend others.

“Malaysia is a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country, and it is therefore crucial for people to respect the religious sensitivities of others and avoid any actions or remarks that could incite hatred or tension among communities,” he said.

He urged the public to report any suspicious activities or religiously offensive content to the authorities so that immediate action can be taken to safeguard the harmony of Malaysia’s multi-religious society. — Bernama