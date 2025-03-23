KUANTAN, March 23 — A driver and his attendant sustained minor injuries when their water tanker veered off the road and crashed into two houses and two cars in Taman Kenanga, Raub yesterday.

The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department said they received an emergency call at 12.41pm, prompting six firefighters from the Raub station to respond.

“At the scene, we found the water tanker had skidded off the road, hitting two houses and two vehicles. The victims suffered minor injuries,” a spokesperson said.

Both victims were helped out of the vehicle by passersby and no residents from the affected homes were injured.

Raub District police chief Superintendent Mohd Shahril Abdul Rahman said the tanker was travelling from Kuala Atok to the Pengurusan Air Pahang Bhd (PAIP) office when the accident occurred.

Preliminary investigations suggest the driver braked suddenly after the vehicle ahead slowed down, causing the tanker to lose control and swerve to the left side of the road.

The injured victims were taken to Raub Hospital for treatment. — Bernama