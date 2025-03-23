MIRI, March 23 — Police have arrested a local man in his thirties in connection with an attempted arson at St Dominic and the Rosary Church in Taman Tunku here.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspect was apprehended in Taman Tunku on Wednesday following a report regarding the incident.

“The suspect was found in possession of some clothing and other items believed to have been used in the attempted arson.

“A subsequent drug test also revealed that the suspect was positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement.

The Magistrates’ Court has remanded the suspect for four days until March 24 to facilitate further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substances.

The Section provides for up to seven years imprisonment, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from speculation and to allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

Alexson assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure justice is served. — The Borneo Post