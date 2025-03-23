KUALA SELANGOR, March 23 — The Health Ministry announced that three of four clinics in Johor that were affected by recent floods have resumed operations.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the clinics at Maju Jaya, Plentong, and Batu 4, Kota Tinggi have resumed operations while the clinic in Kangkar Tebrau has moved its services to Majidee health clinic temporarily.

“We are studying the best steps to ensure that services in Kangkar Tebrau clinic can return to normal as fast as possible,” he told reporters after distributing bubur lambuk at Puncak Alam Econsave here today.

He also said that there were health ministry staff affected by the floods in Johor, but were still carrying on with their duties as usual.

“I do see many staff still working even though their homes are hit by floods. This shows their dedication in ensuring health services are not disrupted,” he added.

He also shared that 1,512 notices under Section 32B of the Food Act 1983 for various offences were issued to Ramadan bazaar operators throughout the country from the first day of Ramadan till today.

“I would like to remind all food operators to take immediate steps to overcome this issue. We don’t want food poisoning and such.

“Our enforcement officers will be monitoring and we hope no one avoids getting anti-thyphoid shots. Also food operators are required to wear aprons,” he added. — Bernama