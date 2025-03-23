KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the wife of the Prime Minister, has urged women to step forward with confidence, and take on greater roles in national development, serving as agents of change for a more prosperous society.

The Member of Parliament for Bandar Tun Razak emphasised the need for more women who are courageous, visionary, and wise in leadership, to navigate today’s world.

“History has shown that women have played a pivotal role in shaping Islamic civilisation. For instance, Saidatina Khadijah was not only the wife of Prophet Muhammad SAW, but also a successful businesswoman and a key supporter of the Islamic dakwah.

“The same applies to Saidatina Aisyah, a renowned scholar and hadith narrator, whose knowledge has served as a reference for generations. Women’s leadership in Islam is not confined to the background, but extends to administration, education, and community development, making a direct and lasting impact.

“Women are not merely complements; they are leaders capable of driving change, through wisdom and discernment,” she said when officiating the ‘Ilmu MADANI: Wanita Mukminah Kepimpinan Berhikmah’ programme, here, today.

In fact, Dr Wan Azizah said that the first university in the world was also founded by an Islamic woman.

“The University of al-Qarawiyyin in Morocco was founded by an Islamic woman, Fatima al-Fihri,” he said.

She added that wise leadership must be rooted in faith, enriched in knowledge and discernment, justice and equality, as well as love and empathy.

At the event, Dr Wan Azizah also presented Aidilfitri donations to 1,000 underprivileged women from across the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama