KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit 12 states as well as the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya until 6pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The affected states are Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Kelantan, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak.

In Perak, the areas forecast to experience the weather conditions include Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim, while in Pahang, it covers Jerantut, Bentong, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan.

Similar conditions are expected in Kelantan (Jeli, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang) as well as Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru).

In Sarawak, the affected areas include Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu (Tatau and Sebauh), Miri (Marudi) and Limbang. In Sabah, the areas impacted are the Interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Keningau) and the West Coast (Papar, Putatan and Penampang). — Bernama