KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert level warning of continuous rain in Sabah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

It said continuous rain is expected in Sabah involving Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat areas.

Similar weather conditions are also expected in Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh) and Terengganu, from tomorrow until Monday. — Bernama