JOHOR BARU, March 22 — Police have recorded the statement of a man accused of slapping a Year One pupil, causing the child to hit his head against a wall and requiring hospital treatment.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Johor Baru (South) police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

“The man has given his statement. Police will refer the investigation papers to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for further instructions,” he said when contacted today.

On March 20, reports surfaced that a seven-year-old boy, who resides in a shelter home, was allegedly slapped twice, causing him to hit his head against a wall at a school here.

The alleged perpetrator is the father of another pupil at the same school and is said to have acted over bullying claims.

The victim reportedly sustained bruises and trauma and was taken to the hospital for further examination.

A spokesperson for the shelter home stated that the boy was discharged last night after two days of monitoring at a public hospital.

“He is reportedly experiencing less pain now, but we are unsure whether he remains traumatised about returning to school,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by BH.