KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony filed a review of the Court of Appeal's decision to uphold his three-year jail sentence and RM50,000 fine for falsifying documents related to the maintenance and service contract at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) 11 years ago.

Peter, as the appellant, filed a notice of motion with a supporting affidavit at the Court of Appeal on March 14 through the law firm Messrs Kow, Lau & Ezra, naming the public prosecutor as respondent.

Based on the notice of motion, he asked the court to review and set aside the conviction and sentence handed down by the Court of Appeal on March 4 under Section 468 of the Penal Code.

In addition, Peter also sought the cancellation of the detention warrant dated March 4 issued to Kajang Prison against him as well as any consequential orders to ensure justice in the case.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Nicholas Kow Eng Chuan, who represented Peter, when contacted by Bernama, said the case management was set for March 26 before the Deputy Registrar of the Court of Appeal.

On March 4, the Court of Appeal ordered Peter to serve three years in jail after rejecting his final appeal against the conviction and sentence handed down by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court in May 2022.

Peter had previously filed an appeal on April 19, 2023 to set aside the conviction and sentence, but failed when the Kuala Lumpur High Court on April 18, 2023 also upheld the Sessions Court's decision.

He has paid the RM50,000 fine.

According to the charges, Peter, as the Managing Director of Syarikat Asli Jati Sdn Bhd, was charged with forging a letter from the Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UMS dated June 9, 2014, by inserting false statements with fraudulent intent.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Office of the Chief Private Secretary to the Prime Minister, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya between June 13 and August 21, 2014 and if convicted under Section 468 of the Penal Code, he could face a maximum sentence of seven years in jail and a fine. — Bernama