KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The positive news received by the people yesterday is expected to bring joy ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the announcements, including Tabung Haji’s (TH) highest profit distribution after zakat in seven years at 3.25 per cent, reflect the country’s economic strength and confirm that the MADANI government is on the right track.

“Previously, people might have thought that economic growth figures were just numbers with no direct impact on their lives.

“...but now we see the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) announcing a 6.3 per cent dividend for both conventional and shariah savings, Tabung Haji’s 3.25 per cent-the highest in seven years.

“This is along with the upcoming Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash aid payments and the recently approved festive bonus for civil servants, something I previously stated had not yet been discussed during the post-Cabinet Meeting press conference, has now been decided by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim [yesterday],” he said during the 2025 National Artistes’ Day celebration.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, deputy secretary-general (Strategic Communications and Creative Industry) Nik Kamaruzaman Nik Husin and National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib.

Fahmi also reminded the public to be cautious of scammers who may take advantage of the financial distributions happening during this period.

“Be careful. If unsure, don’t share. If you receive suspicious links or strange messages from friends asking for money, there’s a good chance it’s the work of scammers.

“So please be vigilant with your money, especially with Aidilfitri approaching,” he said.

Yesterday, the prime minister announced that the government has approved a Special Financial Assistance (BKK) Aidilfitri payment of RM500 for civil servants in grade 56 and below, which will be disbursed on March 24.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, confirmed that a RM250 Aidilfitri aid payment will be given to all government retirees, including pensioned and non-pensioned veterans.

Also, TH announced yesterday its highest profit distribution after zakat in seven years, at 3.25 per cent for the 2024 financial year.

At the same time, the Finance Ministry confirmed that Phase Two STR cash aid payments will begin on Monday, benefiting nine million recipients with a total allocation of RM1.7 billion, up from RM1.5 billion last year.

On March 1, EPF announced a higher dividend rate of 6.30 per cent for both Conventional and Shariah Savings for the 2024 financial year, amounting to a total distribution of RM73.24 billion. — Bernama