KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Ministry of Education has launched an internal investigation after an audio clip allegedly capturing a teacher telling a student to “go back to China” for struggling with Malay went viral.

The ministry emphasised that it does not tolerate racial remarks or discrimination within the education system and remains committed to fostering a safe and inclusive learning environment.

“A thorough internal investigation is underway,” a ministry spokesperson told Free Malaysia Today (FMT), adding that a meeting with the student’s parents has been scheduled and that psychosocial support services are available.

The ministry also reiterated that government schools must uphold respect for Malaysia’s diverse racial, religious, and cultural backgrounds. Additionally, it highlighted that teachers undergo specialised training to enhance professionalism, ethical standards, and classroom communication skills.

In the widely circulated audio clip, a man claiming to be a relative of the student confronted the teacher, asking if she had told the student to “go back to China.” The teacher admitted to making the remark.

According to FMT, the teacher also allegedly called the student “stupid” and instructed them to “sit near the rubbish bin”.

She reportedly stated that she had spoken to students in this manner before without any prior complaints.

The teacher also allegedly criticised the student’s parents for their inability to speak Malay.

When the man refused to disclose his identity, she allegedly threatened to report him to the authorities for invading her privacy.

She also claimed to be on medical leave and warned that her husband, a police officer, could track the man using his phone number.