ALOR GAJAH, March 21 — A gold shop owner in Pekan Kuala Sungai Baru lost RM250,000 worth of gold bracelets after a man dressed in black and armed with a toy gun robbed the store here yesterday.

Alor Gajah District police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the incident took place at around 2.20pm, with officers receiving an emergency call from the victim reporting the theft of two trays containing more than 50 gold bracelets of various weights.

“The 49-year-old shop owner was unaware of the suspect entering, as he was distracted by his mobile phone. He only realised what was happening when the man pointed a gun at him.

“In fear, he ran into his office with his two children, aged 10 and seven,” he said in a statement.

The shop owner later heard the sound of glass shattering. When he emerged from his office, he found the display case broken and the gold missing.

A witness reported seeing a man dressed in black behaving suspiciously before entering the shop. Moments later, the suspect fled on a motorcycle parked nearby.

“With assistance from the D10 forensic unit at the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), officers recovered three fingerprints and a black plastic toy gun left on the shop floor,” Ashari said.

He said police are investigating the case under sections 392 and 397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery, and urged anyone with information to contact Alor Gajah police headquarters at 06-5562222 or their nearest police station. — Bernama