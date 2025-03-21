SEPANG, March 21 — The government has agreed to provide a special Aidilfitri financial assistance of RM500 to civil servants in Grade 56 and below, with payments to be made next week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, added that a payment of RM250 will be extended to all government retirees, including pensionable and non-pensionable veterans as well.

“Although I considered the matter of civil servant bonuses to have been settled in February, the government has seriously reviewed the matter, given the improved administration, better service and dedication of our civil servants.

“So, I have decided that Insya-Allah, we will distribute RM500 to each civil servant in Grade 56 and below next week, and RM250 to retirees, including both pensionable and non-pensionable veterans,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Sultan Abdul Samad, Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

According to Service Circular No. 1/2024 on the Implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), Grades 55 and 56 under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) have been reclassified as Grade SSPA 15. — Bernama