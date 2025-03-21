MELAKA, March 21 — The government has agreed to designate Melaka as the host for the launch of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026), Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said.

He said this includes approval for the event’s budget, with preparations to be managed by the state government itself.

“We have agreed, and so has the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim). The launch will take place during World Tourism Day (WTD) 2025, scheduled for September,” he said when speaking to reporters after attending an engagement session with Melaka’s Tourism Industry Players 2025 at Bukit Cina here yesterday.

The event was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Also present were Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman and more than 1,000 tourism industry players from Melaka.

He urged all parties, particularly tourism industry players, to collaborate in promoting VM2026 across various platforms, including social media.

“This is crucial as we aim to boost the tourism-driven economy and ensure that all parties, especially the people, benefit from it,” he added. — Bernama