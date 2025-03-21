KOTA KINABALU, March 21 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor inspected the landslide at Kilometre 14.3 and Kilometre 11.2 of the Kimanis–Keningau Road here on Thursday afternoon.

He was also briefed by Public Works Department director Datuk Philemon Lajawai on the ongoing cleaning and slope repair works being carried out in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister conducted the inspection while en route to Keningau to attend the second Community Development Leaders Unit Iftar event of 2025, organised by the Chief Minister’s Department in collaboration with Kim Teck Cheong Consolidation Berhad, at the Keningau Sports Complex.

At present, the road clearing and slope repair works at the site are nearly complete, and it is understood that the route will be reopened soon, subject to current weather conditions.

For the record, the Keningau–Kimanis Road at Kilometre 11.2 has been fully closed since March 8, while the section at Kilometre 14.3 was shut down on March 4 following a landslide that rendered the route impassable for all types of vehicles. — The Borneo Post